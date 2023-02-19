Top diplomats of S. Korea, Colombia discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held one-on-one talks on Sunday with his Colombian counterpart to discuss strengthening of bilateral cooperation in areas of trade and agriculture among others.
At the session with Alvaro Leyva at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Park noted that the relations between the two countries have deepened on the occasion of last year's 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and expressed his wish to further develop the partnership, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Park also expressed appreciation for Colombia's positive evaluation of South Korea's 2030 Busan World Expo bid and stressed it would serve as an important opportunity to strengthen future cooperation between the two countries.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Kim regains lead over Ahn in PPP leadership race: poll
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Nat'l Assembly adopts resolution to support quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 long-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it fired Hwasong-15 ICBM at lofted angle
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires Hwasong-15 ICBM on lofted angle on Saturday: state media
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it fired Hwasong-15 ICBM at lofted angle
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent long-range missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military