Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 February 20, 2023

Feb. 21

1954 -- A vessel from South Korea carrying North Korean prisoners of war arrives in India. The group of 76 prisoners, who were held by southern authorities during the 1950-1953 Korean War, wanted to live somewhere other than Korea after their release. North Korean POWs in the South were given the choice of going to their homeland, China or a neutral country under the Armistice Agreement that ended the war.

1992 -- Short track speed skater Kim Ki-hoon wins the gold medal in the men's 1,000-meter event at the Winter Olympics in Albertville, France. It was South Korea's first gold in a Winter Olympiad.

1994 -- The movie "Avatamsaka-sutra," whose Korean title is "Hwaeomgyeong," meaning flower-garland sutra, wins the Alfred Bauer Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival. Directed by Chang Sun-woo, the movie tells the story of a male orphan who leaves his lover in search of his mother, falls into temptation and encounters different people during the journey.

1998 -- The Group of Seven countries, or G-7, agrees to provide South Korea with US$1 billion to help it overcome the Asian financial crisis.

2006 -- South and North Korea resume bilateral talks between their Red Cross officials despite the prolonged stalemate in international negotiations over North Korea's nuclear programs.

2019 -- The Supreme Court recognizes the age of 65 as the maximum age that people are physically fit to work, breaking a nearly 30-year precedent that will likely reshape the notion of retirement and impact related industries.

2020 -- The government designates the southeastern cities of Daegu and Cheongdo as "special care zones" as a cluster of new coronavirus cases is reported in those areas.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!