N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Monday, Seoul's military said, a day after South Korea and the United States staged joint air drills, involving B-1B bombers, in response to the North's long-range missile launch.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not immediately provide details.

The allies carried out the air drills Sunday after the North launched what it claims to be a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile into the East Sea the previous day.



This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 19, 2023, shows the North's launch of a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile at a lofted angle the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

