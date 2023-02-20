Defense minister visits S. Korean unit in UAE

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup has visited the South Korean military contingent in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to encourage its troops during his trip there aimed at cementing bilateral defense ties, his office said Monday.

Lee met with the members of the Akh unit on Sunday after he arrived in the UAE earlier in the day for talks with his counterpart, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi.

Launched in 2011, the Akh unit has been carrying out various missions in the country, including training UAE troops and protecting Korean nationals in the region in case of emergencies. Akh means brother in Arabic.

"I give the highest praise to the devotion of all the troops serving in far-away foreign countries," Lee told the troops, according to his office. "Your drops of sweat are becoming the symbol of trust and cooperation between South Korea and the UAE."

On Sunday, Lee also visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi to pay his respects at the burial site of the country's first president, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, according to the ministry.

Last week, Lee embarked on an eight-day trip to the UAE and Poland to hold talks with his counterparts in the respective countries for defense cooperation. He is set to visit Poland on Wednesday.



South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (2nd from L) speaks to troops of the Akh unit, a South Korean contingent in the United Arab Emirates, on Feb. 19, 2023, in this photo released by Lee's office the next day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

