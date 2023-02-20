Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:08 February 20, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 01/-3 Sunny 0
Suwon 03/-4 Sunny 0
Cheongju 04/-3 Sunny 0
Daejeon 05/-3 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 03/-6 Sunny 0
Gangneung 06/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/-2 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 08/-2 Sunny 10
Jeju 10/04 Cloudy 20
Daegu 07/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 10/01 Sunny 0
(END)
