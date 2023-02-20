Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:08 February 20, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 01/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 03/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 04/-3 Sunny 0

Daejeon 05/-3 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 03/-6 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/-2 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 08/-2 Sunny 10

Jeju 10/04 Cloudy 20

Daegu 07/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 10/01 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!