S. Korea slaps more sanctions on N. Korea in response to missile provocations
All News 10:55 February 20, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it has decided to impose additional independent sanctions on North Korea in response to its latest long-range ballistic missile launch and the firing of two short-range ballistic missiles.
The government is imposing the sanctions on four individuals and five institutions involved in the secretive regime's nuclear and missile development programs or helping Pyongyang evade sanctions, according to the foreign ministry.
Previously, the Yoon Suk Yeol administration imposed sanctions on the North on Feb. 10 over crypto theft and cyberattacks.
