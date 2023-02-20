Presidential officials meet over N.K. missile launch
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Presidential officials met Monday to discuss the security situation following North Korea's launch of two short-range ballistic missiles earlier in the day, the presidential office said.
National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han presided over the meeting and was briefed on North Korea's missile launch and the South Korean military's readiness posture before discussing the South's response, it said.
North Korea's launch came just two days after it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, and South Korea and the United States responded by staging joint air drills involving B-1B bombers.
