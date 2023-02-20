LG Household & Health Care to unveil portable tattoo device at MWC
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- LG Household & Health Care Ltd. said Monday it will unveil a mini tattoo printer at next week's Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona.
The cosmetics company said the IMPRINTU device uses vegan cosmetics ink to print images on the skin or certain fabrics.
Users can choose from existing designs or upload new ones on a mobile application connected to the device. The image lasts around 24 hours, it said.
The IMPRINTU device will be available in countries, including South Korea, the United States and Europe, by the second half of this year.
The cosmetics company said it has developed the device to cater to young customers who like to express their unique personality.
