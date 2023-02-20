Ruling party leader says calls for own nuclear armament boosted by N.K. provocations
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) – The chief of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday warned that calls for South Korea to consider acquiring its own nuclear weapons will get a boost if North Korea continues its military provocations.
Rep. Chung Jin-suk made the remarks after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea earlier in the day, following the North's launch of a long-range ballistic missile Saturday.
"We have a clear option on North Korea's nuclear weapons. We must first secure a concrete nuclear deterrence. ... We need to strengthen our Kill Chain so North Korea can never rise to its feet again if it uses nukes on the Korean Peninsula," Chung said in a party meeting.
Kill Chain, a preemptive strike platform, is one of South Korea's three-axis deterrence system, along with the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation, a program to target an adversary's leadership in a contingency, and the Korea Air and Missile Defense system.
"We need to seriously consider developing our own nuclear capabilities if such a response is insufficient," the PPP leader said, citing former French President Charles de Gaulle, who said the United States would not risk New York for Paris.
The Gaulle administration tested its own nuclear weapon in the 1960s based on the claim.
The PPP leader also criticized the former Moon Jae-in administration, saying it threw a fake "peace show" with a lie that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is willing to give up nuclear weapons.
Kim will never let go of nuclear weapons even if millions of North Koreans starve to death, Chung said, vowing that the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol and his party will protect the South Korean people through the strong alliance between Seoul and Washington.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Kim regains lead over Ahn in PPP leadership race: poll
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Nat'l Assembly adopts resolution to support quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it fired Hwasong-15 ICBM at lofted angle
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it fired Hwasong-15 ICBM at lofted angle
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it fired Hwasong-15 ICBM at lofted angle
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military