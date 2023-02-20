Ex-lawmaker quizzed over fortune teller's alleged involvement in presidential residence
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Police said Monday they have questioned a former opposition lawmaker as part of an investigation into claims of a fortune teller's alleged involvement in the relocation of the presidential residence.
The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol had earlier filed a complaint for libel charges against several people, including Kim Jong-dae, the former lawmaker of the minor progressive Justice Party.
Kim alleged during radio and YouTube interviews that the fortune teller, known as Cheongong, made visits to candidate sites in March, including the residence of the Army chief of staff.
He also claimed Cheongong was accompanied by Kim Yong-hyun, head of the presidential security service.
Police also said they are trying to obtain CCTV footage of the day Cheongong allegedly made the visit.
Yoon's office has flatly denied the allegations of Cheongong's involvement.
After winning the March 9 presidential election, Yoon carried out his campaign promise and relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the former defense ministry building in Yongsan, central Seoul.
The former foreign minister's residence in Hannam-dong has also been transformed into a new presidential residence. Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee moved into the new residence in November.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
