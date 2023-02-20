Bhc Chicken opens first store in North America

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Bhc Group said Monday it has opened its first bhc chicken restaurant in North America as part of the overseas expansion of South Korea's largest chicken franchise by sales.

The new restaurant, located on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, will be directly operated by the company and be used as a "test bed" for developing new menu items for U.S. consumers, it said.

The restaurant franchise also plans to branch out its other brands to the U.S. market, it added.

Bhc Group operates a host of restaurant brands, including the fried chicken franchise bhc chicken, the Korean barbecue franchise Changgo43 and Outback Steakhouse.

It is also the South Korean operator of San Francisco-based Super Duper Burgers, which is set to open its first Seoul store in October.

Currently, there are three bhc chicken restaurants overseas, located in Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Bhc chicken became South Korea's No. 1 chicken franchise by sales last year, logging 507.5 billion won (US$391.8 million) in sales in 2022.



Bhc Chicken's first American store on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles is shown in this undated photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)