Bhc Chicken opens first store in North America
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Bhc Group said Monday it has opened its first bhc chicken restaurant in North America as part of the overseas expansion of South Korea's largest chicken franchise by sales.
The new restaurant, located on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, will be directly operated by the company and be used as a "test bed" for developing new menu items for U.S. consumers, it said.
The restaurant franchise also plans to branch out its other brands to the U.S. market, it added.
Bhc Group operates a host of restaurant brands, including the fried chicken franchise bhc chicken, the Korean barbecue franchise Changgo43 and Outback Steakhouse.
It is also the South Korean operator of San Francisco-based Super Duper Burgers, which is set to open its first Seoul store in October.
Currently, there are three bhc chicken restaurants overseas, located in Malaysia and Hong Kong.
Bhc chicken became South Korea's No. 1 chicken franchise by sales last year, logging 507.5 billion won (US$391.8 million) in sales in 2022.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Kim regains lead over Ahn in PPP leadership race: poll
-
Nat'l Assembly adopts resolution to support quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it fired Hwasong-15 ICBM at lofted angle
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Ruling party leader says calls for own nuclear armament boosted by N.K. provocations