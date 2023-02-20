First lady sends condolence message to Turkish counterpart over earthquake
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon Hee has sent a condolence message to her Turkish counterpart over this month's devastating earthquake, the presidential office said Monday.
Kim's letter to Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan was introduced in an article carried by Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency on Sunday, the office said in a notice to the press.
"Recalling Turkiye's help to South Korea in the Korean war, South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee said: 'The Korean people voluntarily send aid materials and donations to Turkiye in the hope that Turkiye will successfully recover from the damage caused by the earthquake,'" the English-language article said.
"I hope that the friendship between the two countries, which shines even brighter in this difficult period, will strengthen the people of Turkiye," she added.
The article also shared the condolence messages and calls from the first ladies of other countries, such as the United States, France, Spain and Paraguay.
Kim and Erdogan met while accompanying their husbands to a NATO summit in Spain in June last year and to a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia in November.
