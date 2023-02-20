Police investigate leak of nationwide high school test scores

SUWON, South Korea, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Police have launched an investigation into a recent leak of hundreds of thousands of high school students' scores in a nationwide test, officials said Monday.

An unidentified person posted a message online early Sunday claiming to have hacked into the computer server of the Gyeonggi Province Office of Education and viewed students' scores of a nationwide scholastic achievement test that was administered by the office in November.



This photo from Yonhap News TV shows the headquarters of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency. (Yonhap)

A computer file containing the test scores of second-year high school students, along with their personal information, such as name, school and gender, was also circulated on messaging app Telegram.

About 300,000 high school students across the country took the test.

The provincial education authority filed a complaint with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Sunday and the case was transferred to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency.

The police said they are investigating the server to determine the source of the leak and look into whether any other data was breached.

The education ministry said it has also launched its own investigation in cooperation with the provincial education office.

