KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Youngpoong 659,000 DN 4,000
SK hynix 92,500 UP 500
KIA CORP. 76,300 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 31,000 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 205,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,590 UP 920
Kogas 31,300 DN 100
LX INT 32,700 0
DongkukStlMill 15,200 UP 850
TaihanElecWire 1,540 UP 24
CJ 82,100 UP 1,200
DB HiTek 47,800 DN 1,100
Hanwha 27,900 DN 250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,600 UP 120
HyundaiEng&Const 37,600 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,100 UP 1,000
Daesang 20,350 UP 100
ORION Holdings 15,750 UP 140
SKNetworks 3,985 UP 50
KCC 240,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 68,200 UP 1,900
AmoreG 42,850 UP 850
HyundaiMtr 178,200 DN 800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,000 UP 160
POSCO Holdings 346,000 UP 12,000
Hyosung 69,600 UP 600
DB INSURANCE 66,200 DN 1,900
SLCORP 26,350 DN 550
Yuhan 51,900 UP 400
LOTTE 31,100 0
GCH Corp 16,610 UP 220
LotteChilsung 171,800 UP 100
SGBC 55,200 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 217,000 DN 6,500
TaekwangInd 818,000 UP 63,000
LG Corp. 82,000 UP 400
Boryung 9,220 UP 30
SSANGYONGCNE 5,980 UP 80
KAL 23,450 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,500 UP 700
(MORE)
-
