SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Youngpoong 659,000 DN 4,000

SK hynix 92,500 UP 500

KIA CORP. 76,300 DN 100

Hyundai M&F INS 31,000 DN 450

SamsungF&MIns 205,000 DN 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,590 UP 920

Kogas 31,300 DN 100

LX INT 32,700 0

DongkukStlMill 15,200 UP 850

TaihanElecWire 1,540 UP 24

CJ 82,100 UP 1,200

DB HiTek 47,800 DN 1,100

Hanwha 27,900 DN 250

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,600 UP 120

HyundaiEng&Const 37,600 UP 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,100 UP 1,000

Daesang 20,350 UP 100

ORION Holdings 15,750 UP 140

SKNetworks 3,985 UP 50

KCC 240,000 UP 1,500

SKBP 68,200 UP 1,900

AmoreG 42,850 UP 850

HyundaiMtr 178,200 DN 800

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,000 UP 160

POSCO Holdings 346,000 UP 12,000

Hyosung 69,600 UP 600

DB INSURANCE 66,200 DN 1,900

SLCORP 26,350 DN 550

Yuhan 51,900 UP 400

LOTTE 31,100 0

GCH Corp 16,610 UP 220

LotteChilsung 171,800 UP 100

SGBC 55,200 UP 1,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 217,000 DN 6,500

TaekwangInd 818,000 UP 63,000

LG Corp. 82,000 UP 400

Boryung 9,220 UP 30

SSANGYONGCNE 5,980 UP 80

KAL 23,450 DN 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,500 UP 700

