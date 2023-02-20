KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daewoong 18,080 UP 80
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,850 UP 900
Nongshim 354,000 DN 3,000
Shinsegae 213,000 UP 4,500
HITEJINRO 25,400 UP 450
CJ LOGISTICS 84,100 UP 500
DOOSAN 85,800 DN 200
DL 59,100 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 10,580 UP 890
KPIC 169,500 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,200 UP 30
SKC 97,300 UP 6,400
GS Retail 30,850 UP 800
Ottogi 459,000 UP 2,000
SamsungElec 62,700 UP 100
NHIS 9,480 DN 60
DongwonInd 48,900 UP 2,850
LS 68,700 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108000 UP700
GC Corp 125,000 UP 2,100
GS E&C 22,800 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 6,600 DN 40
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 692,000 DN 11,000
HtlShilla 82,100 UP 1,600
Hanmi Science 32,650 UP 2,450
SamsungElecMech 152,700 UP 2,700
Hanssem 47,300 UP 600
F&F 147,700 UP 1,100
KSOE 83,400 DN 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,700 DN 3,200
MS IND 18,470 DN 470
OCI 95,100 UP 700
LS ELECTRIC 49,900 DN 200
KorZinc 579,000 UP 18,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,710 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 74,100 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 47,200 UP 550
S-Oil 83,000 DN 1,600
LG Innotek 294,500 UP 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,500 DN 3,500
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it fired Hwasong-15 ICBM at lofted angle
Ruling party leader says calls for own nuclear armament boosted by N.K. provocations