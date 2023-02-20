KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HMM 21,700 DN 450
HYUNDAI WIA 55,000 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 154,400 UP 9,500
Mobis 213,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 87,400 DN 800
S-1 57,500 UP 400
ZINUS 32,400 UP 450
Hanchem 216,500 UP 1,500
DWS 41,250 UP 600
KEPCO 18,520 UP 220
SamsungSecu 33,450 0
SKTelecom 44,700 UP 300
HyundaiElev 28,750 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDS 130,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,300 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,350 UP 40
Hanon Systems 9,310 UP 170
SK 187,900 UP 800
ShinpoongPharm 21,000 UP 400
Handsome 26,650 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,000 UP 1,300
Asiana Airlines 14,300 DN 350
COWAY 55,800 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,000 UP 1,100
IBK 10,150 UP 20
DONGSUH 20,350 UP 250
SamsungEng 27,750 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 115,300 DN 800
PanOcean 6,020 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 30,700 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 20,400 DN 100
LOTTE CONF 120,700 DN 1,600
KT 32,850 UP 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24100 UP400
LOTTE TOUR 14,080 DN 510
LG Uplus 10,870 DN 20
LGCHEM 667,000 DN 22,000
KT&G 88,800 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,800 UP 100
DSME 24,550 DN 600
(MORE)
