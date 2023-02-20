Celltrion 157,000 UP 2,300

Kangwonland 21,100 0

Doosan Enerbility 15,720 UP 250

Doosanfc 35,100 UP 650

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,650 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 331,000 UP 2,000

ShinhanGroup 38,800 UP 450

LGELECTRONICS 113,300 DN 600

NCsoft 433,500 UP 20,000

LG Display 16,070 UP 890

KEPCO KPS 33,750 DN 150

KEPCO E&C 63,500 UP 700

LG H&H 689,000 UP 9,000

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,100 UP 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,900 UP 1,100

HDSINFRA 9,370 UP 70

KIWOOM 105,700 DN 100

NAVER 219,000 UP 3,500

Kakao 64,200 UP 900

HANATOUR SERVICE 62,100 DN 200

COSMAX 82,800 UP 3,200

DWEC 4,480 UP 5

TKG Huchems 19,690 UP 390

JB Financial Group 9,410 0

FOOSUNG 13,680 UP 30

DAEWOONG PHARM 123,200 UP 1,600

HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,200 UP 700

KIH 61,000 0

Fila Holdings 38,900 DN 600

LIG Nex1 74,700 DN 700

GS 42,500 DN 350

AMOREPACIFIC 149,900 UP 3,400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,000 UP 400

HANAFINANCIALGR 45,850 DN 350

HANWHA LIFE 2,520 DN 10

KBFinancialGroup 50,700 UP 700

SK Innovation 158,600 DN 1,700

CSWIND 67,000 DN 1,000

HanmiPharm 275,500 UP 8,000

emart 115,700 0

(MORE)