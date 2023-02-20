KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Celltrion 157,000 UP 2,300
Kangwonland 21,100 0
Doosan Enerbility 15,720 UP 250
Doosanfc 35,100 UP 650
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,650 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 331,000 UP 2,000
ShinhanGroup 38,800 UP 450
LGELECTRONICS 113,300 DN 600
NCsoft 433,500 UP 20,000
LG Display 16,070 UP 890
KEPCO KPS 33,750 DN 150
KEPCO E&C 63,500 UP 700
LG H&H 689,000 UP 9,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,100 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,900 UP 1,100
HDSINFRA 9,370 UP 70
KIWOOM 105,700 DN 100
NAVER 219,000 UP 3,500
Kakao 64,200 UP 900
HANATOUR SERVICE 62,100 DN 200
COSMAX 82,800 UP 3,200
DWEC 4,480 UP 5
TKG Huchems 19,690 UP 390
JB Financial Group 9,410 0
FOOSUNG 13,680 UP 30
DAEWOONG PHARM 123,200 UP 1,600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,200 UP 700
KIH 61,000 0
Fila Holdings 38,900 DN 600
LIG Nex1 74,700 DN 700
GS 42,500 DN 350
AMOREPACIFIC 149,900 UP 3,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,000 UP 400
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,850 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,520 DN 10
KBFinancialGroup 50,700 UP 700
SK Innovation 158,600 DN 1,700
CSWIND 67,000 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 275,500 UP 8,000
emart 115,700 0
(MORE)
-
Kim regains lead over Ahn in PPP leadership race: poll
-
Nat'l Assembly adopts resolution to support quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it fired Hwasong-15 ICBM at lofted angle
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Ruling party leader says calls for own nuclear armament boosted by N.K. provocations