KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 February 20, 2023

Hansae 17,930 DN 200
SD Biosensor 28,500 UP 350
GKL 20,950 DN 50
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY382 50 UP650
Meritz Financial 42,000 DN 550
POONGSAN 34,900 UP 300
BNK Financial Group 6,790 UP 50
Youngone Corp 45,450 UP 400
KOLON IND 46,800 DN 850
KOLMAR KOREA 42,950 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 38,300 DN 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,690 UP 160
Netmarble 62,000 UP 2,800
KRAFTON 175,800 UP 1,200
HD HYUNDAI 61,300 DN 1,000
ORION 121,500 DN 1,800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,350 UP 50
BGF Retail 183,300 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,260 DN 60
SKCHEM 83,300 UP 1,700
PIAM 33,800 UP 1,700
HANJINKAL 41,050 UP 200
CHONGKUNDANG 81,900 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG TNC 451,500 UP 12,500
DoubleUGames 47,550 UP 700
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 414,000 UP 5,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 805,000 UP 6,000
HDC-OP 10,770 UP 320
HL MANDO 47,350 DN 50
HANILCMT 11,580 0
SKBS 73,500 UP 1,800
KakaoBank 26,200 UP 900
WooriFinancialGroup 12,390 DN 10
DL E&C 34,800 UP 100
kakaopay 61,900 UP 2,400
SKSQUARE 38,450 UP 1,700
K Car 12,740 DN 70
SK ie technology 66,500 UP 100
LG Energy Solution 516,000 DN 17,000
HYBE 184,500 UP 2,500
(END)

