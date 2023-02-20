BTS' Suga unveils preview images of camping-themed photo book
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, on Monday released images of him camping in a desert area as part of the group's photo book project.
The photo book, titled "Wholly or Whole me," will come out on March 9, making him the last runner in the septet's "Special 8 Photo-Folio" project, BigHit Music said.
The project was launched in September to show off the group members' individual characters and new sides. The six other members -- Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jin, V and J-Hope -- have published their individual photo books under the project.
Suga chose camping as the theme of the upcoming book, saying his favorite moment is when he enjoys a serene time at a camping site because it makes him feel like himself.
The photos were shot with the nature of Los Angeles as the setting, according to the agency.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Kim regains lead over Ahn in PPP leadership race: poll
-
Nat'l Assembly adopts resolution to support quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it fired Hwasong-15 ICBM at lofted angle
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Ruling party leader says calls for own nuclear armament boosted by N.K. provocations