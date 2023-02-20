S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 20, 2023
All News 16:34 February 20, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.616 3.610 +0.6
2-year TB 3.748 3.723 +2.5
3-year TB 3.677 3.639 +3.8
10-year TB 3.641 3.626 +1.5
2-year MSB 3.747 3.693 +5.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.369 4.345 +2.4
91-day CD 3.530 3.520 +1.0
(END)
