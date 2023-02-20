Korean Air to pay out dividends for 1st time since 2018
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said Monday it will pay out dividends for the first time in four years after reaping a record profit last year on the back of robust cargo flights.
Korean Air held a board meeting earlier and decided to deliver 750 won (US$0.58) per common share and 800 won per preferred share in dividends.
The payout will cost the company about 277.1 billion won.
Korean Air last handed out dividends in 2018 when it paid 250 won per common share.
The company didn't pay its shareholders dividends in 2019, citing poor earnings, and also skipped paying due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
In 2022, Korean Air saw its operating profit double from the previous year to 2.8 trillion won thanks to a rebound in cargo flights.
(END)
-
Kim regains lead over Ahn in PPP leadership race: poll
-
Nat'l Assembly adopts resolution to support quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Ruling party leader says calls for own nuclear armament boosted by N.K. provocations
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch