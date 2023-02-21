U.S. lawmaker calls for increased missile defense against N. Korean provocation
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The head of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Armed Services called for efforts to enhance U.S. missile defense against North Korea's evolving missile threat on Monday.
Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) also highlighted the need for stepped up efforts to accelerate development of the next generation interceptor.
"The recent North Korean ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) test is a stark reminder that Kim Jong-un is an unstable dictator with a growing nuclear arsenal capable of ranging the U.S. homeland," the U.S. lawmaker said in a released statement.
"Protecting the U.S. homeland must be paramount as we develop our 2024 budget, and this includes fully-funding homeland missile defense assets," he added.
Pyongyang conducted its first ICBM test of the year on Saturday (Korea time). North Korea also fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday.
North Korea conducted an unprecedented 69 ballistic missile tests in 2022, marking a new annual record of ballistic missile launches, which previously stood at 25.
"What has to be done is clear," insisted Rogers.
"We must accelerate our missile defense development to outpace the DPRK threat. This includes speeding up the Next Generation Interceptor, putting more interceptors in the ground, and looking to space-based missile defenses," he said.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
