BTS' 'Save Me' music video tops 700 mln YouTube views

All News 08:48 February 21, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop giant BTS' 2016 song "Save Me" has surpassed 700 million views on YouTube, the group's agency said Tuesday.

The video hit the milestone at about 8 p.m. Monday, bringing to 11 the number of the band's music videos seen more than 700 million times, according to BigHit Music.

Including them, 39 music videos from the group have garnered more than 100 million views.

"Save Me" is a track off the group's special album "Young Forever," released in May 2016.

It features lyrical melodies and lyrics that represent the feelings of youth with the emotional vocals of the members and refreshing sounds.

The music video doubles the song's lyrical vibes by capturing the image of BTS members singing in the wind against the backdrop of low lying clouds.

Youtube

https://youtu.be/k12byAhi4cM

This photo, provided by BigHit Music, celebrates BTS' "Save Me" music video surpassing 700 million views on YouTube. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#BTS #Save Me #music video #YouTube views
