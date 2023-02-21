Tuesday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:01 February 21, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-6 Sunny 0

Incheon 02/-5 Sunny 10

Suwon 04/-6 Sunny 0

Cheongju 04/-5 Sunny 0

Daejeon 05/-7 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 05/-8 Sunny 0

Gangneung 05/-3 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 05/-6 Sunny 0

Gwangju 06/-4 Sunny 0

Jeju 06/02 Sunny 20

Daegu 07/-4 Cloudy 20

Busan 08/-3 Cloudy 20

