Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports fall 2.3 pct during first 20 days of Feb.

All News 09:09 February 21, 2023

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 2.3 percent on-year in the first 20 days of February, data showed Tuesday, on sluggish shipments of chips.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$33.5 billion in the Feb. 1-20 period, compared with $34.3 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports rose 9.3 percent on-year to $39.5 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $5.9 billion.

Outbound shipments of chips dipped 43.9 percent over the period to reach $3.8 billion, the data showed.

In January, exports fell 16.6 percent on-year to reach $46.27 billion, following a 9.5 percent on-year fall the previous month.

The country also reported an all-time monthly high trade deficit of $12.69 billion in January. Imports overwhelmed exports for the 11th straight month.

Containers are stacked at a port in the southeastern port city of Busan on Feb. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

Containers are stacked at a port in the southeastern port city of Busan on Feb. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#exports-February
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!