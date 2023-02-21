S. Korea WBC manager pleased to be surrounded by experienced coaches

TUCSON, United States, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- When South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul looks down his dugout during the World Baseball Classic (WBC) next month, he will see a handful of coaches with more international experience -- both playing and coaching -- than Lee himself.

As all smart leaders do, Lee has surrounded himself with capable lieutenants, as they get ready for the big tournament with a training camp in Tucson, Arizona.



South Korea pitching coach Jung Hyun-wook (R) watches pitcher Koo Chang-mo play catch during a practice session for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

Working with pitchers will be pitching coach Jung Hyun-wook and bullpen coach Bae Young-soo, who played at the 2009 and 2006 WBC, respectively. South Korea was the runner-up in 2009 and finished third in 2006.

First base coach Kim Min-jae played at the 2006 tournament. Jung, Bae and Kim are making their international coaching debuts, after spending the past few years coaching in different roles in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).



South Korea battery coach Jin Kab-yong (R) speaks with pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong (C) and catcher Lee Ji-young following a bullpen session for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

This trio can lean on third base coach Kim Min-ho, who served as first base coach at the 2009 WBC. Lee said Kim, 53, has been everything that he'd expected him to be and more.

"I always knew he was a great coach," the manager told reporters at Kino Sports Complex on Monday. "And I've been really impressed with the way he has taken on the leadership role here with such charisma."



South Korea bullpen coach Bae Young-soo (R) watches pitcher Kim Yun-sik during a bullpen session for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

Elsewhere on the staff, hitting coach Kim Ki-tai served in the same role when South Korea won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He also has intimate knowledge of Japanese baseball, having been a coach for Tokyo's Yomiuri Giants in multiple stints. South Korea will be counting on Kim's experience when it faces Japan at the WBC.

Jin Kab-yong, who works with pitchers and catchers as the battery coach, is the most experienced member of Lee's staff. He played at the 2006 and 2013 WBC. He was the battery coach at the 2018 Asian Games, 2019 Premier12 and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Jin has served three different managers over his national team coaching career.

Lee, a former All-Star pitcher, retired in 2005, the year before the first WBC. At 39 and on the downslope of his career then, Lee wouldn't have been considered for the national team in 2006 even if he'd kept on playing. Winning the 2018 Asian Games gold medal as pitching coach has been Lee's international highlight so far.



South Korea hitting coach Kim Ki-tai watches a batting practice for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

And this is where the respect factor comes in for Lee toward his coaches. They have been in the cauldron of these competitions, either as a player or a coach, more often. On top of helping players with their mechanics, these coaches have an understanding of how to prepare the team mentally too.

The WBC added an extra spot on the staff for teams, and South Korea handed it to Shim Jae-hak as its quality control coach.

Shim is the bridge between a team of number-crunching data analysts and players. When Shim receives scouting reports filled with advanced statistics, he translates them into a more digestible language for players who aren't yet familiar with such metrics.



South Korea quality control coach Shim Jae-hak (R) works with outfielder Lee Jung-hoo during a batting practice for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

"The vibe among the coaches has been great," Lee said. "I've only won one Asian Games gold medal as coach. Members of my staff here have played at WBCs and have had so much more success internationally. They understand what it's like to represent the country, and they've done an excellent job keeping the team close."



South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul (L) speaks with third base coach Kim Min-ho during a practice session for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

