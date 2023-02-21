S. Korea to issue new overarching defense strategy as early as next month
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is seeking to publish a new overarching national defense strategy next month to chart a mid- and long-term direction of the country's security policy amid growing North Korean military threats, Seoul's defense ministry said Tuesday.
The document, akin to the United States' National Defense Strategy, will replace the existing National Defense Policy. It puts forward a policy direction for a 15-year period and will be published every five years, according to the ministry.
"The ministry is aiming to publish the national defense strategy in early March," the ministry said in a press release. "It is an overarching document of the defense ministry designed to put forward a clear mid- and long-term strategic direction."
As the document carries classified military information, it will not likely be open to the public.
The ministry, separately, outlined a set of broad goals, which will be included in the defense strategy, in the 2022 Defense White Paper released last week.
The goals include "integrated, active" defense, an effort to deal with complex security challenges, such as the North's advancing nuclear threats, an intensifying Sino-U.S. competition and climate change.
Another goal is the "alliance and solidarity," which reflects the efforts by Seoul and Washington to develop their partnership into a global comprehensive strategic alliance and strengthen their solidarity.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Kim regains lead over Ahn in PPP leadership race: poll
-
Nat'l Assembly adopts resolution to support quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Ruling party leader says calls for own nuclear armament boosted by N.K. provocations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea slaps more sanctions on N. Korea in response to missile provocations
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military