CJ Logistics opens office in Poland to strengthen Europe biz

All News 10:48 February 21, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp., a major South Korean logistics company, said Tuesday it has opened a representative office in Poland to strengthen its European business.

CJ Logistics said it plans to designate its new office in the southwestern city of Wroclaw as a "strategic base" in Europe, given the city's position as a thriving industrial hub and its proximity to other European countries, such as Germany, Slovenia, Hungary and Ukraine.

The move comes amid strengthening economic ties between Poland and South Korea, and a growing number of South Korean car, battery and electronic manufacturers entering the central European country, the company said.

"Our entry into Poland could serve as a foothold in our expansion into areas like defense materials, electric vehicle batteries and others, which could become new growth engines for the company," a CJ Logistics official said.

Containers are being unloaded at a port in the city of Wroclaw, Poland, in this photo provided by CJ Logistics Corp. on Feb. 21, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

