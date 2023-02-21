CJ Logistics opens office in Poland to strengthen Europe biz
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp., a major South Korean logistics company, said Tuesday it has opened a representative office in Poland to strengthen its European business.
CJ Logistics said it plans to designate its new office in the southwestern city of Wroclaw as a "strategic base" in Europe, given the city's position as a thriving industrial hub and its proximity to other European countries, such as Germany, Slovenia, Hungary and Ukraine.
The move comes amid strengthening economic ties between Poland and South Korea, and a growing number of South Korean car, battery and electronic manufacturers entering the central European country, the company said.
"Our entry into Poland could serve as a foothold in our expansion into areas like defense materials, electric vehicle batteries and others, which could become new growth engines for the company," a CJ Logistics official said.
