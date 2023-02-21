(LEAD) S. Korea, Boeing discuss enhanced ties in aerospace field
(ATTN: CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government and Boeing Co. discussed ways Tuesday to strengthen cooperation in the aerospace field, the industry ministry said.
The meeting between Boeing Korea chief Eric John and senior ministry official Joo Young-jun in Seoul was meant to explore detailed measures of cooperation after Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun met with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and several government corporate officials for talks on urban air mobility (UAM) systems and other issues in the sector in Seoul in November, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
During the meeting, John explained various fields of envisioned cooperation with South Korea and its upcoming aerospace industry forum set to take place in April in the southeastern port city of Busan.
Joo asked for Boeing's attention to and support for South Korean firms to help them do business with Boeing, as Korean Air Lines Co., the Korean Aerospace Industries and other major companies here have been working together with Boeing as credible partners.
He also stressed South Korea's push to extend various incentives for foreign investment and to ease regulations, the ministry said.
