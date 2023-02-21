Most S. Korean bond experts eye rate freeze in Feb.: poll
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- A majority of bond mavens in South Korea expect the country's central bank to leave its key interest unchanged in its monetary policy meeting this week, a poll showed Tuesday.
The Korea Financial Investment Association said 66 out of 100 bond experts said they forecast the Bank of Korea (BOK) to freeze its policy rate at a policy meeting slated for Thursday, citing its survey.
The survey said 33 bond experts bet for a 25 basis point hike while one expert expected a 50 basis point hike.
In January, the Bank of Korea raised the benchmark seven-day repo rate from 3.25 percent to 3.5 percent, the seventh straight rate increase since April last year and the highest level since 2008.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea slaps more sanctions on N. Korea in response to missile provocations
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
U.S. calls for UNSC action against N. Korean missile tests, again to no avail
-
Yoon approves request for parliamentary consent to opposition leader's arrest