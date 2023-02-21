The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(LEAD) Request submitted for parliamentary consent to opposition leader's arrest

SEOUL -- The Justice Ministry on Tuesday submitted a request for parliamentary consent to opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's arrest over corruption charges, officials said.

The request was submitted to the National Assembly after Yoon signed off on it, officials said.



POSCO International intends to take part in post-war reconstruction in Ukraine

SEOUL -- POSCO International Corp., a South Korean commodities trader, said Tuesday it intends to take part in reconstruction projects in Ukraine after the war to help the country rebuild from the devastation.

The trading unit under South Korea's steel giant POSCO Holdings Inc. is the only Korean company maintaining a business operation in the war-torn country since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022.



Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage

SEOUL -- An appellate court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a same-sex couple demanding the same spousal coverage from the state health insurance program as heterosexual couples.

The Seoul High Court delivered the landmark ruling, overturning a lower court's decision that marriage in South Korea is considered a union between a man and a woman, and there are no legal grounds to expand the concept to same-sex couples.



Samsung Electronics to manufacture fabless Ambarella's automotive chips

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will manufacture advanced automotive semiconductors for U.S. chip design company Ambarella.

Samsung will produce the Santa Clara-based chip company's automotive AI central domain controller CV3-AD685, using its 5-nanometer (nm) process technology.



S. Korean defense minister visits arms exhibition in UAE

SEOUL -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup has visited a major defense exhibition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to support South Korean companies showcasing their products there, his office said Tuesday.

Lee attended the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Monday, a day after he arrived in the country for talks with his counterpart, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi.



S. Korea to issue new overarching defense strategy as early as next month

SEOUL -- South Korea is seeking to publish a new overarching national defense strategy next month to chart a mid- and long-term direction of the country's security policy amid growing North Korean military threats, Seoul's defense ministry said Tuesday.

The document, akin to the United States' National Defense Strategy, will replace the existing National Defense Policy. It puts forward a policy direction for a 15-year period and will be published every five years, according to the ministry.



(LEAD) Exports fall 2.3 pct during first 20 days of Feb. on weak chip demand

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports fell 2.3 percent on-year in the first 20 days of February, data showed Tuesday, as the sluggish global demand for chips offset strong shipments of automobiles.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$33.5 billion in the Feb. 1-20 period, compared with $34.3 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



U.S. lawmaker calls for increased missile defense against N. Korean provocation

WASHINGTON -- The head of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Armed Services called for efforts to enhance U.S. missile defense against North Korea's evolving missile threat on Monday.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) also highlighted the need for stepped up efforts to accelerate development of the next generation interceptor.



Seoul shares flat late Tue. morning amid rate hike concerns

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded almost flat late Tuesday morning as traders remained uncertain about the U.S. Federal Reserve's future monetary policy to curb inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 1.53 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,460.60 as of 11:20 a.m.

