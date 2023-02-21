Olympic shooting champion Jin Jong-oh declares interest in IOC membership
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Four-time Olympic pistol shooting champion Jin Jong-oh declared his interest in membership at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday, calling it his ultimate goal as an Olympian.
The 43-year-old South Korean shooter threw his hat in the ring for a place on the IOC Athletes' Commission, after being named a co-chair of the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in the South Korean east coast province of Gangwon. Two-time Olympic speed skating gold medalist Lee Sang-hwa is the other header of the youth competition.
"I am dreaming of becoming a member of the IOC Athletes' Commission, and I feel this opportunity will take me a step closer to that goal," Jin said. "As far as handling international affairs and administrative responsibilities, I think this will be a great experience for me. As an athlete, becoming an IOC member is the ultimate dream. I want to represent South Korea outside the realm of athletic competitions."
Elected by fellow Olympians, Athletes' Commission members serve an eight-year term and have the same functions and responsibilities as other members.
Jin had also shown an interest in the position in 2015.
Currently, Ryu Seung-min, the 2004 Olympic men's singles table tennis champion for South Korea, is the first vice chair of the commission. Ryu was elected to the commission in 2016 and his term ends next year.
Prior to Ryu, the 2004 Olympic men's taekwondo gold medalist Moon Dae-sung served on the commission.
Jin is the most decorated individual shooter in Olympic history, with four gold medals. He remains the only Olympic shooter to have won three straight gold medals in one event -- in the men's 50m pistol from 2008 to 2016. He also has a gold medal in the 10m air pistol in 2012. His two silver medals came in the 50m pistol in 2004 and the 10m air pistol in 2008.
With six Olympic medals, Jin is tied with former archer Kim Soo-nyung for the most in South Korean history.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
