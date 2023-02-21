Disney+ series 'Call It Love' presents sad romance story
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The upcoming Disney+ series "Call It Love" is a melodrama of a lonely man and a brokenhearted woman who walk a thin line between love and revenge.
The series follows Woo-joo (Lee Sung-kyung), who is kicked out of her home after her unfaithful father dies leaving his mistress. She decides to take revenge on the mistress' son, Dong-jin (Kim Young-kwang), but growingly falls in love with the man.
Director Lee Kwang-young, known for Kakao TV's two-season show "No, Thank you," took helm of the series to tell the love story with a strong undercurrent of sadness.
Lee says Woo-joo has no "revenge DNA" in her but tries to seek out revenge to protect what is precious in her life.
"You might have expected a thrilling revenge drama, but it actually tells an unpredictable story of a person who is not prepared for revenge," Lee said during a press conference.
Kim introduced his character as a lonely man who has long lived with his emotional wounds.
"There were moments in which I felt like bursting into tears. When (Dong-jin) wishes to hear words of comfort, Woo-joo is there to say the words," Kim said.
Although the two actors have known each other for years and easily get along, Kim said he intentionally kept his distance from Lee for the drama to maintain the character's subdued mood.
"I tried to avoid her while filming to keep Dong-jin's image intact," Kim said.
"Call It Love" premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
