KCON to hit Bangkok, Tokyo, Los Angeles this year

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- KCON, an annual overseas K-pop concert series from entertainment giant CJ ENM, will meet international K-pop fans in three global cities this year, the company said Tuesday.

This year's KCON, a festival of Korean music and culture, will be held in Bangkok on March 18-19, Tokyo from May 12-14 and Los Angeles from Aug. 18-20, CJ ENM said.

Various programs for global Generation Z and Thai fans will be prepared for the KCON 2023 Thailand, with K-pop artists, including GOT7's BamBam, Ateez, (G)I-dle, iKON and ITZY, among the headliners.

Launched in 2012 amid the global emergence of K-pop and Korean cultural content, KCON has been at the forefront of promoting Korean culture overseas and spans K-food, K-beauty and K-dramas.



