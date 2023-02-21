SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KT 32,400 DN 450

CheilWorldwide 20,150 DN 250

LOTTE CONF 121,000 UP 300

SAMSUNG CARD 30,750 UP 50

LOTTE TOUR 14,160 UP 80

LG Uplus 10,920 UP 50

DONGSUH 20,050 DN 300

SAMSUNG C&T 114,900 DN 400

COWAY 54,600 DN 1,200

PanOcean 6,300 UP 280

SamsungEng 27,800 UP 50

SK 187,900 0

Hanon Systems 9,200 DN 110

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,200 UP 100

KT&G 89,700 UP 900

LOTTE SHOPPING 89,400 DN 600

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23800 DN300

IBK 10,170 UP 20

LG Display 16,350 UP 280

Doosan Enerbility 16,200 UP 480

Doosanfc 35,950 UP 850

SamsungHvyInd 5,840 UP 130

S-1 57,300 DN 200

LS ELECTRIC 49,900 0

HYUNDAI WIA 55,300 UP 300

LG Innotek 293,500 DN 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 87,800 UP 400

SKC 100,700 UP 3,400

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,260 UP 60

IS DONGSEO 47,300 UP 100

KorZinc 610,000 UP 31,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 190,600 UP 13,100

HyundaiMipoDock 77,000 UP 2,900

Mobis 215,000 UP 1,500

HMM 22,000 UP 300

S-Oil 83,600 UP 600

GS Retail 30,050 DN 800

GS E&C 24,300 UP 1,500

KPIC 184,200 UP 14,700

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 692,000 0

(MORE)