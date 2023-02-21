KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KT 32,400 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 20,150 DN 250
LOTTE CONF 121,000 UP 300
SAMSUNG CARD 30,750 UP 50
LOTTE TOUR 14,160 UP 80
LG Uplus 10,920 UP 50
DONGSUH 20,050 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 114,900 DN 400
COWAY 54,600 DN 1,200
PanOcean 6,300 UP 280
SamsungEng 27,800 UP 50
SK 187,900 0
Hanon Systems 9,200 DN 110
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,200 UP 100
KT&G 89,700 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,400 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23800 DN300
IBK 10,170 UP 20
LG Display 16,350 UP 280
Doosan Enerbility 16,200 UP 480
Doosanfc 35,950 UP 850
SamsungHvyInd 5,840 UP 130
S-1 57,300 DN 200
LS ELECTRIC 49,900 0
HYUNDAI WIA 55,300 UP 300
LG Innotek 293,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 87,800 UP 400
SKC 100,700 UP 3,400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,260 UP 60
IS DONGSEO 47,300 UP 100
KorZinc 610,000 UP 31,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 190,600 UP 13,100
HyundaiMipoDock 77,000 UP 2,900
Mobis 215,000 UP 1,500
HMM 22,000 UP 300
S-Oil 83,600 UP 600
GS Retail 30,050 DN 800
GS E&C 24,300 UP 1,500
KPIC 184,200 UP 14,700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 692,000 0
