KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LS 68,500 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES112200 UP4200
GC Corp 124,900 DN 100
DB HiTek 47,100 DN 700
CJ 80,400 DN 1,700
SK hynix 91,200 DN 1,300
Youngpoong 657,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,100 UP 1,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,200 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 206,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,310 DN 280
Kogas 31,500 UP 200
Hanwha 28,050 UP 150
Daesang 20,150 DN 200
ORION Holdings 15,680 DN 70
SKNetworks 4,015 UP 30
Boryung 9,190 DN 30
Shinsegae 209,500 DN 3,500
Nongshim 359,000 UP 5,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 223,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,300 UP 2,450
Daewoong 18,020 DN 60
SSANGYONGCNE 5,960 DN 20
TaekwangInd 820,000 UP 2,000
LG Corp. 83,600 UP 1,600
KAL 23,500 UP 50
SGBC 53,900 DN 1,300
Hyosung 70,300 UP 700
GCH Corp 16,580 DN 30
LOTTE 31,350 UP 250
LotteChilsung 170,000 DN 1,800
HyundaiMtr 178,200 0
AmoreG 41,350 DN 1,500
NHIS 9,510 UP 30
DB INSURANCE 67,300 UP 1,100
SLCORP 26,900 UP 550
Yuhan 51,800 DN 100
DongwonInd 50,500 UP 1,600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,960 DN 40
