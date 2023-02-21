KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElec 62,100 DN 600
POSCO Holdings 346,000 0
Ottogi 453,000 DN 6,000
Hanmi Science 32,800 UP 150
Hanssem 47,150 DN 150
F&F 144,800 DN 2,900
MERITZ SECU 6,930 UP 330
KSOE 84,800 UP 1,400
SamsungElecMech 149,800 DN 2,900
HtlShilla 80,800 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,150 UP 450
OCI 97,300 UP 2,200
MS IND 19,190 UP 720
KCC 252,500 UP 12,500
SKBP 67,700 DN 500
KIA CORP. 76,600 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,580 DN 20
Kakao 63,100 DN 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,550 UP 900
CJ CheilJedang 329,500 DN 1,500
DSME 26,000 UP 1,450
NCsoft 445,000 UP 11,500
HDSINFRA 9,360 DN 10
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 129,300 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 3,360 UP 10
KIWOOM 106,100 UP 400
HANATOUR SERVICE 61,500 DN 600
COSMAX 81,300 DN 1,500
TKG Huchems 19,630 DN 60
JB Financial Group 9,520 UP 110
LGCHEM 687,000 UP 20,000
KEPCO KPS 34,000 UP 250
LG H&H 684,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 64,100 UP 600
DWEC 4,635 UP 155
ShinhanGroup 39,050 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,400 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,900 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 114,000 UP 700
