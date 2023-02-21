Ex-KOICA director indicted on alleged graft in return for favors

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- A former executive director of the overseas aid agency Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) was indicted Tuesday on charges of taking bribes from employees in exchange for workplace favors, prosecutors said.

The 60-year-old suspect, only identified by his surname Song, is under suspicion of taking a combined 412 million won (US$318,000) in the form of no-interest loans from 17 KOICA officials and three others from 2018 to 2020, according to the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office.

In return, Song -- who was also in charges of personnel appointments at the time -- allegedly provided various favors, such as fabricating employee performance evaluations for promotions and raising their annual salary, prosecutors said.

Song allegedly asked for the money in the form of loans with no interest for an indefinite period of the time and even asked for additional loans without paying back earlier ones. Prosecutors regarded the loan opportunities and financial benefits he got as bribes.

The investigation came after the Board of Audit and Inspection had detected dubious financial transactions between Song and the employees in 2020.

Since its launch in 1991, the KOICA has carried out a slew of aid programs aimed at promoting sustainable development, fighting poverty, and enhancing public health and education.

This Yonhap file photo shows the headquarters of the Korea International Cooperation Agency. (Yonhap)

