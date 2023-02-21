Hybe 2022 net income down 75.9 pct to 33.9 bln won
All News 15:59 February 21, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 33.9 billion won (US$26.2 million), down 75.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 237.7 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 190.2 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 41.6 percent to 1.77 trillion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea slaps more sanctions on N. Korea in response to missile provocations
-
U.S. calls for UNSC action against N. Korean missile tests, again to no avail
-
Yoon approves request for parliamentary consent to opposition leader's arrest