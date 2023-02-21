Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hybe 2022 net income down 75.9 pct to 33.9 bln won

All News 15:59 February 21, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 33.9 billion won (US$26.2 million), down 75.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 237.7 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 190.2 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 41.6 percent to 1.77 trillion won.
