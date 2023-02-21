Yonhap, balanced development committee sign cooperation agreement

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency and the Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development signed an agreement Tuesday to cooperate in promoting balanced regional development.

The agreement was signed by Seong Ghi-hong, president and CEO of the news agency, and Woo Tong-ki, chair of the presidential committee, at the government complex in Seoul.

Under the accord, Yonhap will actively report to help small local entities cope with the depopulation crisis and improve living conditions of provincial regions.



Seong Ghi-hong (R), president and CEO of Yonhap News Agency, and Woo Tong-ki, chair of the Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development, shake hands after signing an agreement to cooperate in promoting balanced regional development at the government complex in Seoul on Feb. 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

The two organizations will partner in various projects, including seminars, to promote policies and public consensus on regional balanced development.

"Due to a growing concentration in the capital region and a declining population, many regional entities are in danger of disappearing," Seong said during the signing ceremony.

He promised Yonhap will work together with the committee to raise public awareness of the crisis and promote relevant policies.

"Social consensus is crucial for balanced development. I have high expectations for the role of the media in this regard," Woo said.

He expressed hope that cooperating with Yonhap will make an important contribution to the goal of balanced development.

