(LEAD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details of regulatory filing)
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hybe, the K-pop company behind global superstar BTS, achieved its biggest sales ever last year, boosted by the expansion of the global fandom for its artists and successful debuts of rookie groups.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.77 trillion won (US$1.37 billion) in sales last year, up 41.6 percent from the previous year. Its operating profit rose 24.9 percent to 237.7 billion won.
"The global fandom of the company-managed artists such as BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together and Enhypen has expanded, and new artists such as Le Sserafim, NewJeans and &Team have grown rapidly," the company said.
It also attributed the growth in sales to the diversification of products such as its artists-related merchandise and games.
But the company's operating profit for the fourth quarter of the year dwindled 30 percent to 51.7 billion won. Sales and net loss in the period were 535.3 billion won and 188.7 billion won, respectively.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea slaps more sanctions on N. Korea in response to missile provocations
-
U.S. calls for UNSC action against N. Korean missile tests, again to no avail
-
Yoon approves request for parliamentary consent to opposition leader's arrest