Broadcaster MBC names new chief executive
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean broadcaster MBC said Tuesday that Ahn Hyung-joon, the company's veteran reporter, has been appointed as its new chief.
The board of directors at Foundation for Broadcast Culture, MBC's largest shareholder, nominated Ahn to replace the incumbent chief, Park Sung-jae, whose three-year term ends later this month.
His appointment will be confirmed at a shareholders' meeting slated for Thursday.
Ahn began his journalism career at local cable channel YTN in 1994 and moved to MBC in 2001. He served as the chair of the broadcasting journalists' association in 2018 and has been leading a task force team for integrating MBC's local branches.
In 2018, he published a feature novel, "Deep News," which follows investigative journalists' efforts to uncover the truth about their own broadcasting company.
In his business proposal, Ahn pledged to increase content offerings to streaming services, integrate local branches and facilitate communication within the company.
In a final interview live streamed online, Ahn vowed to promote independence and fairness at the broadcaster, and ramp up investment for entertainment content by creating funds and forging partnerships with local production studios.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
DP expresses outrage over arrest warrant request for party leader
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
U.S. calls for UNSC action against N. Korean missile tests, again to no avail
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea slaps more sanctions on N. Korea in response to missile provocations
-
U.S. lawmaker calls for increased missile defense against N. Korean provocation