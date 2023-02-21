Broadcaster MBC names new chief executive

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean broadcaster MBC said Tuesday that Ahn Hyung-joon, the company's veteran reporter, has been appointed as its new chief.

The board of directors at Foundation for Broadcast Culture, MBC's largest shareholder, nominated Ahn to replace the incumbent chief, Park Sung-jae, whose three-year term ends later this month.

His appointment will be confirmed at a shareholders' meeting slated for Thursday.

Ahn Hyung-joon, the appointee for new MBC CEO, is seen in this photo provided by Foundation for Broadcast Culture, its largest shareholder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Ahn began his journalism career at local cable channel YTN in 1994 and moved to MBC in 2001. He served as the chair of the broadcasting journalists' association in 2018 and has been leading a task force team for integrating MBC's local branches.

In 2018, he published a feature novel, "Deep News," which follows investigative journalists' efforts to uncover the truth about their own broadcasting company.

In his business proposal, Ahn pledged to increase content offerings to streaming services, integrate local branches and facilitate communication within the company.

In a final interview live streamed online, Ahn vowed to promote independence and fairness at the broadcaster, and ramp up investment for entertainment content by creating funds and forging partnerships with local production studios.

