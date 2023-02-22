Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:05 February 22, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- Same-sex couples are a union; health insurance eligibility recognized for first time (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon vows to root out construction site violence within his term (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'MZ generation' says large corporations are nat'l representatives like Son Heung-min, BTS (Donga Ilbo)
-- Opposition railroads 'yellow envelope bill'; gov't launches offensive to end construction site violence (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't vows to eradicate construction violence in all-out war with illegal construction unions (Segye Times)
-- Ukraine war marks 1 year; freedom fights autocracy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Construction violence like forcing hiring of union members to be done away with (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Guarantee of rights' for same-sex couples takes first step (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't pulls sword against monthly allowance of tower crane drivers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- War against construction site violence; blackmailing, bribes to be rooted out (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon this time declares war against construction site violence (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Same-sex partners can be legal dependents (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Court recognizes same-sex partner as dependent (Korea Herald)
-- Feud deepens between gov't and labor unions (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!