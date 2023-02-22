Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Same-sex couples are a union; health insurance eligibility recognized for first time (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon vows to root out construction site violence within his term (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'MZ generation' says large corporations are nat'l representatives like Son Heung-min, BTS (Donga Ilbo)
-- Opposition railroads 'yellow envelope bill'; gov't launches offensive to end construction site violence (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't vows to eradicate construction violence in all-out war with illegal construction unions (Segye Times)
-- Ukraine war marks 1 year; freedom fights autocracy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Construction violence like forcing hiring of union members to be done away with (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Guarantee of rights' for same-sex couples takes first step (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't pulls sword against monthly allowance of tower crane drivers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- War against construction site violence; blackmailing, bribes to be rooted out (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon this time declares war against construction site violence (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Same-sex partners can be legal dependents (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Court recognizes same-sex partner as dependent (Korea Herald)
-- Feud deepens between gov't and labor unions (Korea Times)
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
-
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
-
U.S. calls for UNSC action against N. Korean missile tests, again to no avail
-
(LEAD) Court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage