TWICE to begin fifth world tour in April
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group TWICE will hold its largest-ever world tour in 14 major cities around the world starting in April, the group's agency said Wednesday.
The "Ready to Be" tour is the fifth world tour by the nine-piece group and the first since its last one held about one year and four months ago, according to JYP Entertainment.
The global trek is slated to kick off from April 15-16 in Seoul and run through dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Osaka and Tokyo before hopping to North America with gigs in Los Angeles, Oakland, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Toronto and New York and winding down on July 9 in Atlanta.
JYP said more cities and dates of the tour will be announced later.
"This will be the largest-ever tour by TWICE," the agency said, adding it will involve a total of six concerts at stadiums in the United States and Japan.
The band will drop its 12th EP, "Ready to Be," led by the song "Set Me Free," on March 10.
