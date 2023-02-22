S. Korea to lift post-arrival PCR test requirement for travelers from China
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided to lift a requirement for travelers from China to take PCR tests after their arrival here from next month as the COVID-19 situation remains stable, an official said Wednesday.
Though the post-arrival test requirement will be lifted on March 1, the pre-arrival test requirement will remain in place until March 10 to monitor the effect of the eased restrictions, said Kim Sung-ho, a senior interior ministry official, during a COVID-19 response meeting.
"We believe that an additional easing of quarantine measures will be possible," he said.
South Korea has required travelers from China to show negative COVID-19 test results before boarding flights to the country and take an additional PCR test within the first day of their entry since early January amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the neighboring nation.
But China's situation has since stabilized and South Korea has been lifting restrictions one by one.
On Wednesday, the government also decided to allow flights from China to land at other airports besides Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
The move comes as the rate of COVID-19-positive people among arrivals from China has subsided to 0.6 percent in the third week of February from 18.4 percent in the first week of January.
On Feb. 11, South Korea resumed issuing short-term visas for Chinese visitors, and China also restarted issuance of short-term visas for South Koreans on Saturday.
The government will also increase flights between South Korea and China from 62 per week to 80 per week by the end of this month and to 100 per week in March, the officials said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
(LEAD) S. Korean minister urges Japan to make 'political decision' over forced labor issue
-
Fourth KF-21 fighter jet prototype succeeds in first flight
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
U.S. calls for UNSC action against N. Korean missile tests, again to no avail
-
(LEAD) Court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage