S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral missile defense drills in East Sea amid N.K. threats

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and Japan held a trilateral missile defense exercise in the international waters of the East Sea on Wednesday, Seoul's military said, amid heightened tensions caused by North Korea's recent missile launches.

The exercise took place in waters east of South Korea's Ulleung Island, mobilizing three Aegis-equipped destroyers -- the South's Sejong the Great, the U.S.' USS Barry and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Atago -- according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The exercise focused on practicing procedures to detect, track and intercept computer-simulated targets, and share related information, it said.

Of the three destroyers, only the U.S. vessel was involved in the interception segment, while the rest joined other parts of the drills, such as the detection of virtual targets, a Seoul official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"Through the maritime missile defense exercise this time, the South, the U.S. and Japan strengthened security cooperation and further solidified their response systems," the JCS said in a press release.

The drills followed the North's launch of a long-range ballistic missile last Saturday and of two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday.

The three countries previously held trilateral missile defense drills in October last year.



This photo, released on Sept. 30, 2022, shows South Korea, the United States and Japan engaging in anti-submarine drills in international waters of the East Sea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)