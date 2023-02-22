Seoul Fashion Week to kick off in March with NewJeans as show ambassadors

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Fashion Week, South Korea's biggest biannual fashion show, will kick off next month for a five-day run to showcase 30 Korean fashion houses, officials said Wednesday.

The fashion show for the 2023 fall-winter season will be held from March 15-19 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in central Seoul and also be livestreamed on YouTube, Seoul city officials said.

This season's show will feature 30 Korean fashion designer brands with attendance of some 130 buyers from 27 foreign countries. Various events featuring a fusion of fashion and innovative technology will also be held.

K-pop girl band NewJeans will promote Seoul Fashion Week as honorary ambassadors. The band's first promotional video for the show will be released on YouTube on Saturday, where the members will appear in designer pieces to be showcased in the upcoming fashion week.



The K-pop girl group NewJeans is featured on this promotional poster for Seoul Fashion Week for the 2023 fall-winter season, in this photo provided by the Seoul city government.

