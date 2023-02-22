Delinquency ratio on bank loans down in Dec.
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea fell in December, data showed Wednesday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans stood at 0.25 percent at the end of December, down 0.02 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
From a year earlier, however, the figure was up 0.04 percentage point.
The ratio reflected loans overdue by at least one month in principal and interest payment.
The decline came despite rising borrowing costs driven by the central bank's interest rate hikes to bring inflation down.
The ratio for corporate loans fell 0.02 percentage point to 0.27 percent, while the figure for households remained unchanged at 0.24 percent, the data showed.
