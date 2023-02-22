Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Delinquency ratio on bank loans down in Dec.

All News 12:00 February 22, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea fell in December, data showed Wednesday.

The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans stood at 0.25 percent at the end of December, down 0.02 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

From a year earlier, however, the figure was up 0.04 percentage point.

The ratio reflected loans overdue by at least one month in principal and interest payment.

The decline came despite rising borrowing costs driven by the central bank's interest rate hikes to bring inflation down.

The ratio for corporate loans fell 0.02 percentage point to 0.27 percent, while the figure for households remained unchanged at 0.24 percent, the data showed.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Delinquency ratio
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!