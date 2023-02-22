'Physical 100' tops Netflix's non-English show chart for 2nd week

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Netflix survival show "Physical: 100" stayed on top of the streamer's weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows for the second consecutive week, its data showed Wednesday.

Premiered on Jan. 24, the Korean variety show was the most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix's Top 10 list for the week of Feb. 13-19 with 45.42 million viewing hours.

The Korean variety show has gained popularity across the world with its gladiator-style fighting and a setting reminiscent of the Netflix series "Squid Game."

It pits 100 contestants against each other to test their physical capabilities with a simple rule: get physical and be the last one standing for a cash prize of 300 million won (US$238,890).

The Korean romantic comedy series "Love to Hate You," released Feb. 10, placed second in the category with 28.57 million viewing hours.



Korean survival show "Physical: 100" tops Netflix's non-English TV show category for the week of Feb. 13-19, in this photo captured from the streaming platform's weekly chart on Feb. 22, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This week, four other Korean drama series have made it in the top 10 in the non-English TV show category.

The Korean cable channel tvN's romantic comedy "Crash Course in Romance" ranked No. 4, followed by the tvN historical drama "Mr. Queen: The Bamboo Forest" at No. 5.

Two other tvN series, "True Beauty" and "Alchemy of Souls: Part 2," placed seventh and ninth, respectively.



