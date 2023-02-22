Seoul shares down late Wed. morning on rate hike woes

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning on worries over higher borrowing rates ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's latest minutes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 37.58 points, or 1.53 percent, to 2,421.38 as of 11:20 a.m.

Wall Street dropped overnight as market sentiment was weighed down by fears about higher rates for a longer period of time. Investors are concerned that the Fed will continue to raise rates to tackle persistently high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.06 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated 2.5 percent, in their worst performing day since Dec. 15. The S&P 500 slid 2 percent.

On Wednesday (U.S. time), the Fed is set to release its latest minutes, which could provide clues about the U.S. monetary tightening policy down the road.

Most top-cap shares on the Seoul bourse traded markedly lower.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.61 percent, and chip giant SK hynix lost 2.52 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 1.73 percent, and LG Chem shed 1.89 percent. Samsung Biologics lost 1.38 percent, and Celltrion fell 3.36 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor went down 1.91 percent, and its affiliate Kia shed 2.35 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,304.7 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 8.8 won from the previous session's close.

